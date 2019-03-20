Trial of former Nissan boss Ghosn's expected to start in September: NHK

FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves from his residence in Tokyo, Japan, March 8, 2019, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - The trial of former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn on charges of under-reporting his salary is expected to start in Tokyo in September, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday.

Ghosn’s first court appearance may be on May 23 as part of the preparations for the trial, NHK said, citing sources familiar with discussions between the prosecution and the defense.

Ghosn was released on $9 million bail this month after spending more than 100 days in a Tokyo detention center. He faces charges of under-reporting his salary at Nissan by about $82 million over nearly a decade.

Ghosn has said the charges are “meritless”.

He was stripped of the role of Nissan chairman but remains a board member.