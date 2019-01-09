Tokyo court rejects request to end Ghosn's detention: Jiji

FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, reacts during a news conference in Paris, France, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Tokyo District Court has rejected a request by lawyers of Carlos Ghosn to end the detention of the ousted Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman, who has been held since his Nov. 19 arrest on accusations of financial misconduct, Jiji Press reported on Wednesday.

Ghosn went on the counter-attack the previous day, declaring his innocence before a court hearing in his first public appearance since his arrest.

His current detention period is set to run until Friday.