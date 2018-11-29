Tokyo prosecutors plan to seek extension of Ghosn's detention: Kyodo

FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, attends the Tomorrow In Motion event on the eve of press day at the Paris Auto Show, in Paris, France, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo prosecutors plan to seek an extension of Carlos Ghosn’s detention, after the ousted chairman of Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) was arrested last week for alleged financial misconduct, Kyodo News reported on Thursday.

Shin Kukimoto, deputy public prosecutor at the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, told reporters earlier that he could not say whether prosecutors planned to extend his detention.

Ghosn’s 10-day detention period will end on Friday. Prosecutors can seek court permission to detain him for up to 10 days more, by the end of which they must decide either to charge or release him.