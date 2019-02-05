Business News
February 5, 2019 / 10:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nissan to hold extraordinary shareholders meet on April 8 to approve new director

1 Min Read

The Nissan logo is seen at Nissan car plant in Sunderland, Britain February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor said on Tuesday it will hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting on April 8 to formally discharge its ex-chairman Carlos Ghosn following his arrest on financial misconduct charges.

The meeting also aims to approve Renault SA Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard as a director, it said.

Ghosn has been charged with failing to disclose more than $80 million in additional Nissan compensation for 2010-2018 that he had arranged to be paid later. Ghosn, swiftly dismissed as Nissan chairman after the arrest, has denied wrongdoing.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

