Japan
November 22, 2018 / 5:26 PM / in an hour

France, Japan reaffirm support for Renault-Nissan alliance

1 Min Read

The Renault automaker company logo is displayed on a dealership in Paris France, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French economy minister Bruno Le Maire and his Japanese counterpart Hiroshige Seko reaffirmed on Thursday their support for the Renault-Nissan (RENA.PA) (7201.T) alliance after Carlos Ghosn was ousted as the Japanese company’s chairman

After meeting in Paris, a joint statement expressed “the strong support” and “their shared wish to maintain this winning cooperation”.

Ghosn was the architect of the alliance and was pushing for a deeper tie-up, including a potential full merger of Renault and Nissan, despite strong reservations at the Japanese firm.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas ; Editing by Matthias Blamont

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.