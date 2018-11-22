France, Japan reaffirm support for Renault-Nissan alliance

The Renault automaker company logo is displayed on a dealership in Paris France, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French economy minister Bruno Le Maire and his Japanese counterpart Hiroshige Seko reaffirmed on Thursday their support for the Renault-Nissan (RENA.PA) (7201.T) alliance after Carlos Ghosn was ousted as the Japanese company’s chairman

After meeting in Paris, a joint statement expressed “the strong support” and “their shared wish to maintain this winning cooperation”.

Ghosn was the architect of the alliance and was pushing for a deeper tie-up, including a potential full merger of Renault and Nissan, despite strong reservations at the Japanese firm.