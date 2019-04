Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves his lawyer's office in Tokyo, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo April 3, 2019. Picture taken on April 3, 2019. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - Ousted Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, who was re-arrested in Japan on Thursday, is getting French consular protection, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire told BFM TV.

Le Maire also told BFM TV that the French government’s main priority was to ensure the performance of Renault, in which France has a stake.