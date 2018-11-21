Japan
November 21, 2018 / 9:10 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

France and Japan want to pursue Renault-Nissan consolidation: Le Maire

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a news conference about the situation with Renault, at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday France and Japan were keen to pursue the consolidation of the alliance between Renault and Nissan.

Le Maire said he had yet to see evidence to support Nissan’s allegations of wrongdoing by Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, adding that he would hold further talks on the matter with his Japanese counterpart on Thursday.

“At this stage, we do not have any evidence to support the accusations against Mr Carlos Ghosn,” Le Maire told reporters. “I would like to emphasize the Renault board’s request that Nissan share all the evidence available to it.”

Reporting by Inti Landauro and Myriam Rivet; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta/Mathieu Rosemain/Laurence Frost; Editing by Luke Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.