France and Japan want to pursue Renault-Nissan consolidation: Le Maire

FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a news conference about the situation with Renault, at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday France and Japan were keen to pursue the consolidation of the alliance between Renault and Nissan.

Le Maire said he had yet to see evidence to support Nissan’s allegations of wrongdoing by Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, adding that he would hold further talks on the matter with his Japanese counterpart on Thursday.

“At this stage, we do not have any evidence to support the accusations against Mr Carlos Ghosn,” Le Maire told reporters. “I would like to emphasize the Renault board’s request that Nissan share all the evidence available to it.”