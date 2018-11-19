France committed to Renault stability after Ghosn arrest

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire attends the 2018 Women's Forum Global Meeting in Paris, France, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - France will ensure the long-term viability of Renault (RENA.PA), Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday after Carlos Ghosn, chairman of the French carmaker’s Japanese partner Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) was arrested on Monday.

“The key question for us is to ensure the stability of Renault and of the alliance between Renault and Nissan and so I am working on that with all the parties,” he told reporters in Brussels after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers.