Ghosn did not use French documents to travel to Lebanon: French minister

FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention House in Tokyo, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo April 25, 2019. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - Former Nissan (7201.T) and Renault (RENA.PA) boss Carlos Ghosn did not use French travel documents to travel from Japan to Lebanon, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday.

“As far as we know he did not use French documents,” Le Drian said on BFM television. He added Ghosn is receiving the same treatment as every other French citizen overseas and said the former Renault-Nissan CEO had not asked to come to France.

Ghosn has become an international fugitive after fleeing to Lebanon last week to escape what he called a “rigged” justice system in Japan, where he faces charges relating to alleged financial crimes.