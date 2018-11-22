Now is not the time to re-open strategic Renault-Nissan talks: French official

People walk near a Nissan signage at Nissan Motor Co.'s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

PARIS (Reuters) - France sees room for discussions about the future of the Renault-Nissan alliance but does not think now is the time to reopen talks about the power balance between the two carmakers, a French presidency official said on Thursday.

Nissan Motor Co’s (7201.T) board voted unanimously to oust Chairman Carlos Ghosn on Thursday after the shock arrest of the industry heavyweight, ushering in a period of uncertainty for its 19-year alliance with Renault RENA.PA.

“At this stage, a discussion about the future is open, but a renegotiation of the pact in the coming weeks is not,” the Elysee Palace official said.

“It’s not the right moment to re-open strategic discussions.”