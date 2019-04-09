Political intervention may not be best way to help Ghosn: French finance minister

A video statement made by the former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn is shown on a screen during a news conference by his lawyers at Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

PARIS (Reuters) - Political interventions might not be the best way to help ousted car executive Carlos Ghosn, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told FranceInfo radio on Tuesday.

“I am not certain that political interventions are necessarily the best way to help,” said Le Maire, in response to calls by Ghosn’s wife Carole for the French government and President Emmanuel Macron to do more to help Carlos Ghosn.

Japanese prosecutors last week took the highly unusual step of re-arresting Ghosn, who faces charges of financial misconduct which he denies.