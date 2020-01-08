Business News
January 8, 2020 / 7:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Would consider traveling to France with guarantees: Ghosn

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, asked in a French television interview if he would be willing to face trial in France, says he would maybe travel if he knew he would not face problems at the border.

“If I had guarantees that there would not be problems at the border, I could go to France, I could go to Brazil,” Ghosn told France’s TF1. “(Lebanon, Brazil and France) are three countries that do not extradite their citizens.”

He earlier gave a wide-ranging news conference in Beirut following his dramatic escape from Japanese justice, where he said he had been treated “brutally” by Tokyo prosecutors and was the victim of a conspiracy to oust him from automaker Nissan.

Interpol has issued a “red notice” seeking Ghosn’s arrest.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten, Editing by Sarah White

