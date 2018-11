FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, attends a press conference on the second press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Carlos Ghosn, chairman of Japanese automaker Nissan, under-reported nearly 10 billion yen ($88.70 million) in compensation as nearly 5 billion yen, Jiji news agency reported on Monday.

Kyodo news agency said the under-reporting took place over five years, from 2011.

($1 = 112.7400 yen)