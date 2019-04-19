Carlos Ghosn to be indicted on additional charge as early as Monday: NHK

FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn accompanied by his wife Carole Ghosn, arrives at his place of residence in Tokyo, Japan, March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo prosecutors are likely to indict former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn on an additional charge of aggravated breach of trust as early as Monday when his current detention period expires, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

Ghosn was arrested for the fourth time this month on suspicion he tried to enrich himself at Nissan’s expense, to the tune of $5 million. He is also awaiting trial on other charges of financial misconduct and aggravated breach of trust.

Ghosn, who had been released on $9 million bail in early March after spending 108 days in jail, has denied all allegations against him. His defense team has launched a public battle against the prosecutors, calling the latest arrest “illegal” in documents seen by Reuters.

Once celebrated as the savior of a near-bankrupt Nissan 20 years ago, Ghosn has been ousted as chairman of Nissan, Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp since his arrest, threatening the stability of the auto-making alliance he masterminded.

He has said he is the victim of a boardroom coup.