Ghosn confirms has replaced lawyer Otsuru with Hironaka

FILE PHOTO: Motonari Otsuru, chief lawyer of the ousted Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn, addresses a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Ex-Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn confirmed he had hired lawyer Junichiro Hironaka to replace Motonari Otsuru as he defends himself against accusations of financial misconduct.

“As we begin the trial phase, I have decided to engage Hironaka-sensei as my legal counsel,” said a statement issued on behalf of Ghosn by French public relations firm Image 7.

“I look forward to defending myself vigorously,” Ghosn’s statement said. “This represents the beginning of the process of not only establishing my innocence but also shedding light on the circumstances that led to my unjust detention.”