Ghosn lawyer says he's optimistic former Nissan head could soon win bail

TOKYO (Reuters) - The lawyer for former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn on Monday said he was optimistic the ousted executive could win bail in the near future, after being held in custody at a detention center in Japan for over three months.

“I believe it’s possible he could be released in the near future,” Junichiro Hironaka told a news briefing.

Hironaka, who last month replaced Ghosn’s previous lawyer, Motonari Otsuru, also said he was more optimistic on the prospect of bail than his predecessor.