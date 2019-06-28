Ghosn lawyer says news conference canceled after his daughters raised concerns

FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn and his lawyer Junichiro Hironaka arrive at the Tokyo District Court for the first pretrial procedures in his financial misconduct case, in Tokyo, Japan, May 23, 2019, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Kyodo/via REUTERS/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn canceled what would have been his first news conference since he was arrested last year after his daughters expressed concern about the potential consequences, his lawyer said on Friday.

Two hours after journalists were notified about the planned briefing by Ghosn, who is on bail, his lawyers canceled the event, which was due to be held at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan (FCCJ).

Ghosn’s daughters expressed concern about the potential consequences of him speaking publicly, especially after his re-arrest earlier this year, his lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, told reporters.