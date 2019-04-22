Ghosn's lawyer expects fresh indictment to come later Monday

FILE PHOTO: Junichiro Hironaka, chief lawyer of the former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn, walks in front of a screen showing Ghosn's video statement during a news conference at Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - The lead lawyer for Carlos Ghosn said he expected a fresh indictment for the former Nissan Motor Co boss to come later on Monday.

“We haven’t heard of an indictment yet. I expect it will be this afternoon,” Junichiro Hironaka told reporters outside his office.

Ghosn is expected to be indicted by Tokyo prosecutors Monday for aggravated breach of trust. It would be the fourth charge against him since he was arrested in November on suspicion of financial misconduct. He has denied all allegations against him.