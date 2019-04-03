Ghosn's lawyer says has had no new requests from prosecutors

FILE PHOTO: Junichiro Hironaka, chief lawyer of the former Nissan Motor Co. Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn, speaks to media in Tokyo, Japan, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The lawyer for ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday said he had not had any requests from Tokyo prosecutors, after the Yomiuri newspaper and other media outlets reported authorities were preparing a fresh case against him.

Junichiro Hironaka made the comment to reporters in Tokyo. He also said that a tweet on Ghosn’s newly created Twitter account on Wednesday did not violate the terms of his bail, which precludes internet usage.

Ghosn promised to “tell the truth” at a news conference next week, taking to Twitter to announce his first briefing since being released on bail last month and hours after the report that he could face fresh charges.