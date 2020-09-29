Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Lebanon's problem is a lack of confidence not assets, Carlos Ghosn says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan and Renault chief executive, looks on during a news conference at the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, in Jounieh, Lebanon September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s economic challenge is restoring confidence not a lack of financial assets, Carlos Ghosn, the former head of Renault and Nissan, told a news conference in Beirut to launch a management training programme at a Lebanese university.

“On paper, the assets are here,” he said, saying the challenge facing the nation which is facing an economic crisis that has paralysed its banking industry was “the restoration of confidence.”

