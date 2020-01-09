Lebanon seeks Ghosn file from Japan-Lebanese judicial source

FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn arrives to deliver a news conference at the Lebanese Press Syndicate in Beirut, Lebanon January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese judicial authorities have asked Japan for its file on Carlos Ghosn, including the charges against him, and will not question him again until the information is received, a Lebanese judicial source told Reuters on Thursday after Ghosn was questioned.

Former Nissan boss Ghosn, 65, fled Japan to Lebanon, his childhood home, last month while awaiting trial on charges of under-reporting earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds, all of which he denies.