Ousted Nissan boss Ghosn: I hope France hasn't abandoned me

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn arrives to deliver a news conference at the Lebanese Press Syndicate in Beirut, Lebanon January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, who holds a French passport, said on Wednesday he hoped France had not abandoned him in his legal standoff with Japan over allegations of financial misconduct that he has denied.

Asked at a news conference in Lebanon, where he has been since fleeing prosecution in Japan late last month, if he felt France had abandoned him, he said: “How would you feel if you were in my place? Supported?”

“I’m not stating a view for now. I hope it’s not the case. I’m a French citizen.”

