Macron says concerned about conditions of Ghosn's detention in Japan

CAIRO (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he has expressed concern to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over the prison conditions faced by former Renault boss Carlos Ghosn.

“I have considered that the detention was very long and the conditions of the detention harsh, I have said so to Prime Minister Abe on several occasions,” Macron told reporters during a visit to Egypt.

The crisis surrounding Ghosn, however, did not threaten the balance of the carmaking alliance between Renault and Nissan, he said.

Ghosn resigned as Renault head last week. He remains in detention following his arrest in Japan in November and indictment for financial misconduct.