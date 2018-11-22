Tokyo prosecutor: can't comment on whether Ghosn has admitted to allegations

Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, attends the Tomorrow In Motion event on the eve of press day at the Paris Auto Show, in Paris, France, October 1, 2018. Picture taken October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shin Kukimoto, deputy public prosecutor at the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, said on Thursday that he could not comment on whether Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn had admitted to allegations of financial misconduct.

Kukimoto also said that Ghosn is being held at the Tokyo Detention Centre and that the Tokyo District Court on Wednesday approved detaining Ghosn for 10 days.

Ghosn, Nissan’s once-revered leader, was arrested on Monday after an internal investigation triggered by a tip-off from an informant revealed that he had allegedly engaged in wrongdoing, including personal use of company money and under-reporting of his earnings, for years.

Representative director Greg Kelly was also arrested on Monday and accused, like Ghosn, of financial misconduct.