Tokyo prosecutors say no conspiracy with Nissan, Ghosn failed to justify his acts

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo prosecutors struck back at ousted Nissan Motor boss Carlos Ghosn on Thursday, saying his allegations of a conspiracy between prosecutors and the automaker were false and that he had failed to justify his acts.

“Carlos Ghosn fled from Japan by acting in a way that could constitute a crime in itself. His statements during his press conference today failed to justify his acts,” the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office said in a statement.

It said that his allegation of a conspiracy was “categorically false”, adding that prosecutors were seeking to bring him to justice in Japan.