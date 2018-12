FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn attends the Tomorrow In Motion event on the eve of press day at the Paris Auto Show, in Paris, France, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese prosecutors have re-arrested Nissan Motor Co’s (7201.T) ousted chairman Carlos Ghosn for aggravated breach of trust, which means he could be detained for another 10 days, media reported on Friday.

The move comes after a Tokyo court on Thursday unexpectedly rejected prosecutors’ request to extend Ghosn’s detention, which raised the possibility that he could go free on bail as early as Friday.