Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn released from Tokyo jail after posting bail

Former Nissan Motor Chariman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention House in Tokyo, Japan April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, who was indicted this week on fresh charges of financial misconduct, was released from a Japanese jail on Thursday after posting $4.5 million bail and agreeing to conditions including limits on contact with his wife.

It was Ghosn’s second spell in the Tokyo detention center. He was first arrested in November and held for 108 days before being released in March. He was re-arrested earlier this month on new charges of misusing company funds. He has denied all charges against him.

Ghosn left the Tokyo detention center around 10:22 p.m. (1322 GMT) Thursday dressed in a dark suit and white shirt with no necktie, a Reuters witness said. On his previous release in March he had opted for a disguise of workman’s uniform, glasses and a mask to slip past reporters before being whisked away in a modest compact van.