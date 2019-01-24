New Renault chairman Senard to focus on alliance with Nissan, Mitsubishi

Jean-Dominique Senard, newly-appointed Chairman of Renault, and Thierry Bollore, newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer of Renault, talk to journalists after French carmaker Renault's board of directors meeting in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - Jean-Dominique Senard, the new chairman of French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA), said he would focus on talks to cement Renault’s alliance partnership with Japanese peers Nissan (7201.T) and Mitsubishi (7211.T).

“It’s important that this alliance remains extremely strong,” Senard told reporters at a news conference where Renault also unveiled the promotion of deputy CEO Thierry Bollore to chief executive.

“It’s our compulsory duty to go forward together,” said Senard, who joins Renault from tire maker Michelin (MICP.PA) where he was CEO.