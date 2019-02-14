Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi executives reaffirmed importance of alliance: Mitsubishi chief

Mitsubishi Motors Corp's President and CEO Osamu Masuko speaks to the media after the company's board meeting at a showroom of the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - The chief executives of Japan’s Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors met with the newly appointed chairman of Renault in Tokyo on Thursday and reaffirmed the importance of their three-way alliance, Mitsubishi CEO Osamu Masuko said.

Masuko made the comments to reporters after what he said was a nearly two-hour meeting at a Tokyo hotel.

Separately, Nissan Motor CEO Hiroto Saikawa told reporters that the issue of a merger between Nissan and Renault did not come up, nor did the issue of Nissan’s chairmanship.

Renault SA Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard was in Tokyo for a two-day visit on Thursday, where he was expected to try to reaffirm an alliance that has been rocked by the arrest and ouster of its main architect, former chairman Carlos Ghosn.