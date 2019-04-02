Lawyer for ousted Nissan boss Ghosn says hasn't discussed Oman issue with him

Junichiro Hironaka, chief lawyer of the former Nissan Motor Co. Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn, speaks to media in Tokyo, Japan, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - The defense lawyer for ousted Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn said on Tuesday he had not discussed with Ghosn a report that Nissan’s alliance partner Renault had alerted French prosecutors about payments to an Omani distributor.

“We are aware of the report, but we haven’t spoken to Ghosn about it,” Junichiro Hironaka told a briefing in Tokyo.

On Monday Reuters reported that Renault SA had alerted French prosecutors to payments made to a Renault-Nissan business partner in Oman under former Chief Executive Ghosn.