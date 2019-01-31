Ousted car boss Ghosn says he is facing 'army against him': Les Echos/AFP

FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, attends a press conference on the second press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Car industry businessman Carlos Ghosn is having to battle an army that is against him, Ghosn told Les Echos business newspaper and Agence France Presse in an interview published on Thursday, as he remains in custody in a Japanese prison.

Ghosn reiterated that accusations of financial misconduct made against him were part of a plot to destroy his reputation, and added that talks on integrating Renult and Nissan had started at the end of 2017.