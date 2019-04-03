Renault board scraps Ghosn's pension: sources

FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn sits inside a car as he leaves his lawyer's office after being released on bail from Tokyo Detention House, in Tokyo, Japan, March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault moved to scrap former chef executive Carlos Ghosn’s 765,000 euro ($859,000) annual pension, people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, as the French carmaker is drawn deeper into the financial misconduct scandal engulfing its alliance with Nissan.

Renault, which last week alerted prosecutors to millions of euros in suspect payments by its Middle Eastern sales arm, also proposed to dock part of the ousted alliance boss’s 2018 pay at a board meeting on Wednesday, two sources said.

A Renault spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Ghosn has denied any wrongdoing.

Ghosn, who is facing trial in Japan, was forced out as Renault chairman and CEO in January, when he notified the board in his resignation letter that he was entitled to draw his pension, said one of the people close to Renault.

“But his lawyers got it wrong,” the source said after Wednesday’s board meeting.

Directors also recommended that shareholders block 224,000 euros in Ghosn’s variable pay for 2018, and approved governance changes reducing the size of the board to 18 members from 20 upon his formal departure as a member, the sources said.

Long-serving director Philippe Lagayette and Cherie Blair, the wife of British former prime minister Tony Blair, are both also stepping down from the Renault board in June.

The carmaker earlier axed 30 million euros in deferred and severance pay to Ghosn in the wake of his November arrest and indictment on charges including failure to declare $82 million in Nissan pay he had arranged to receive after retirement.