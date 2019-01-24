Renault confirms Senard as new chairman, Bollore as CEO

Jean-Dominique Senard, newly-appointed Chairman of Renault, and Thierry Bollore, newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer of Renault, talk to journalists after French carmaker Renault's board of directors meeting in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Michelin’s (MICP.PA) Jean-Dominique Senard as its new chairman and Thierry Bollore as new chief executive.

“In addition, Renault’s Board of Directors wishes to supervise actively the functioning of the Alliance and decides to give its Chairman full responsibility for managing the Alliance on behalf of Renault, in liaison with the Chief Executive Officer,” Renault said, regarding its alliance partnership with Nissan (7201.T).