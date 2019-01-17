Business News
January 17, 2019 / 1:03 PM / in an hour

Renault says it is considering new governance, CEO Ghosn succession

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: General view of the Renault automaker company headquarters is seen in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault (RENA.PA) confirmed on Thursday that it was considering new leadership to replace embattled Chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn, after French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire called publicly for a board meeting to address his succession.

“The governing bodies of Renault are actively working to find the best solution for the future governance of the group, with a view to preserving the company’s interests and strengthening the Renault-Nissan Alliance,” Renault said in a statement issued in the name of acting chairman Philippe Lagayette and another senior director.

The statement came a day after Le Maire called for a change of Renault’s leadership, in the wake of a Tokyo court’s refusal to release Ghosn on bail as he awaits trial in Japan on financial misconduct charges that he denies.

Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below