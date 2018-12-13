Renault says preliminary Ghosn audit finds no irregularities

FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, former CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance arrives to a news conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jan. 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault (RENA.PA) said on Thursday an audit launched in the wake of Chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn’s arrest in Japan had so far found no irregularities with his pay at the French carmaker.

The Renault board also asked company lawyers to continue examining a dossier of allegations against Ghosn by alliance partner Nissan, the company said in a statement.

But the “preliminary conclusion” of its own internal probe was that Ghosn’s compensation and its approval process at Renault were “in compliance with applicable law” and with governance guidelines.

“The board of directors noted that, at this stage, it does not have information concerning Carlos Ghosn’s defense,” the statement added.