Nissan CEO appeals to Renault board to review Ghosn findings

FILE PHOTO: Nissan President and Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa attends a news conference at its global headquarters building in Yokohama, Japan, December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

PARIS (Reuters) - Nissan (7201.T) believes alliance partner Renault’s (RENA.PA) board will back its decision to oust Chairman Carlos Ghosn when it sees details of the Japanese carmaker’s investigation into his alleged misconduct, Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa said in a newspaper interview.

Nissan understands that the investigation findings it provided to Renault lawyers more than one month ago have still not been shared directly with the Renault board, Saikawa said in the interview published in French daily Les Echos on Monday.

“All that I ask is that the directors of Renault should have access to the full dossier,” Saikawa said. “I think that once that’s the case, they will draw the same conclusions as we did.”

Ghosn’s Nov. 19 arrest and subsequent dismissal by Nissan has deepened tensions with 43.4 percent-owner Renault, which has so far maintained Ghosn in office as its chairman and CEO, citing the presumption of innocence.