Nissan CEO welcomes Renault's appointment of Senard as chairman

Nissan President and Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa attends a news conference at the company headquarters in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo January 24, 2019. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) CEO Hiroto Saikawa on Thursday welcomed the appointment of Jean-Dominique Senard as chairman of its French automaking partner Renault SA (RENA.PA), adding the Japanese firm looked forward to starting a new chapter in their partnership following the arrest of ousted chairman Carlos Ghosn.

“Mr. Senard is an experienced, mature businessman ... I very much welcome Renault’s decision,” Saikawa told reporters at Nissan’s headquarters in Yokohama.

Saikawa’s comments came after Renault announced that outgoing Michelin (MICP.PA) CEO Senard would become chairman of the French automaker and Ghosn deputy Thierry Bollore promoted to CEO.

Renault’s board had met earlier in the day to replace Ghosn who resigned from the French automaker. The former executive is facing charges of financial misconduct during his time as CEO of Nissan.