Nissan plans April shareholders meeting to oust Ghosn from board

FILE PHOTO: Greg Kelly, the former deputy of ousted Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, is seen in the car, as he leaves after being released from a detention centre in Tokyo, Japan, December 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) said on Thursday it was preparing to hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting in mid-April to vote on removing former Chairman Carlos Ghosn and director Greg Kelly from the automaker’s board.

The board already stripped them of their representative director titles in November following their arrest on suspicion of financial misconduct, but the Japanese automaker needs shareholders’ approval to fully oust them from the board.

The meeting agenda will also include the appointment of a new director to be nominated by alliance partner Renault SA (RENA.PA), Nissan said in a statement.