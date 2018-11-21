Japan
Japan government calls for stable alliance among Nissan, Renault, Mitsubishi

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan believes it is important for Nissan Motor Co (7201.T), Renault (RENA.PA) and Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T) to maintain a stable alliance, its top government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga made the comment in a regular news conference.

The three automakers’ alliance has been jolted by the arrest this week of Nissan’s Chairman Carlos Ghosn on suspicion of financial misconduct.

Ghosn is also chairman and chief executive of Nissan’s French partner Renault and chairman of Mitsubishi Motors, the third partner in the alliance.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

