Turkey detains several over Ghosn's transit through Istanbul: NTV

FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan Motor Chariman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention House in Tokyo, Japan April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish police have detained several people after the interior ministry launched a probe into the transit of ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, who after fleeing Japan stopped in Turkey on his way to Lebanon, broadcaster NTV said on Thursday.

Ghosn, one of the world’s best-known executives, has become Japan’s most famous fugitive after he revealed on Tuesday he had fled to Lebanon to escape what he called a “rigged” justice system.