Carlos Ghosn reached civil settlement with U.S.'s SEC: lawyers

PARIS (Reuters) - Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn has reached a civil settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to resolve its investigation of alleged violations of U.S. securities laws, Ghosn’s lawyers said in a statement on Monday.

“We are pleased to have resolved this matter in the U.S. with no findings or admission of wrongdoing,” his defense team said. Ghosn would continue to fight a criminal case in Japan, they added.

The statement gave no further details of the settlement.