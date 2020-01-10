Lebanese prosecutors plan to question ousted Nissan boss Ghosn's wife

FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn accompanied by his wife Carole Ghosn, arrives at his place of residence in Tokyo, Japan, March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Ousted Nissan (7201.T) boss Carlos Ghosn’s wife Carole will be questioned by Lebanese prosecutors when authorities receive an Interpol notice, Lebanon’s caretaker justice minister Albert Serhan said in a statement on Friday.

“Carole will be subject to the same procedures that were followed for (Carlos) when the red notice was received from Interpol,” the statement said.

(This story corrects name of Ghosn’s wife Carole)