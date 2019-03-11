Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn seeks permission to attend board meeting on Tuesday: source

FILE PHOTO : Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn sits inside a car as he leaves his lawyer's office after being released on bail from Tokyo Detention House, in Tokyo, Japan, March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is seeking permission from the Tokyo District Court to attend the automaker’s board meeting on Tuesday, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The former chairman was released from a Tokyo detention center last week on $9 million in bail, having been detained for more than 100 days following financial misconduct charges that he has called “meritless”.

He has agreed to strict bail conditions and given assurances he will remain in Tokyo. The ousted executive faces charges of aggravated breach of trust and under-reporting his salary by about $82 million at Nissan for nearly a decade.

Ghosn is seeking permission to attend the board meeting, the person said, declining to be identified because the information has yet to be made public. The court is expected to decide whether it will give Ghosn permission as early as Monday, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

Ghosn’s appearance at the board meeting would mark his first meeting with his former colleagues since he was arrested in Tokyo in November.

After the arrest, Ghosn was removed from the chairmanship of Nissan Motor Co Ltd as well as alliance partners Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

The request also comes as the three partners plan to set up a joint board meeting structure where Renault’s new chairman, Jean-Dominique Senard, is likely to take the chair, according to separate sources familiar with the matter.

The new set-up will replace two separate Dutch-based companies - one between Nissan and Renault, and the other between Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, the sources said.

TV Tokyo reported on Sunday that the meeting structure was aimed at discussing issues related to their alliance in a step toward integration of operations.