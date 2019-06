FILE PHOTO - Former Nissan Motor Chariman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention House in Tokyo, Japan April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn on Friday canceled plans to hold his first press conference since his arrest after journalists were notified earlier in the day about a briefing at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan (FCCJ).

Ghosn’s lawyers called to cancel the event, but did not immediately give a reason for the abrupt change, an official at the FCCJ told Reuters.