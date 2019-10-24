Ghosn's lawyers accuse Japan officials, Nissan executives of collusion

FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan Motor Chariman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention House in Tokyo, Japan April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Lawyers for former Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) chairman Carlos Ghosn submitted filings to the Tokyo District Court on Thursday seeking the dismissal of all charges against him and accusing Japanese officials and executives at the automaker of collusion.

“The prosecution against him resulted from unlawful collusion between the prosecutors, government officials at METI (Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry), and executives at Nissan, who formed a secret task force to drum up allegations of wrongdoing by Mr Ghosn as a pretext to remove him as head of the Alliance,” the lawyers said in a statement on Thursday.