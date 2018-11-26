Nissan CEO to workers: ties with Renault 'not equal', needs review: Kyodo

FILE PHOTO - Nissan President and Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa reacts during a news conference after Japanese media reported that Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn will be arrested on suspicion of under-reporting his salary, at the company headquarters in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa told employees on Monday that the Japanese automaker’s relationship with French partner Renault SA (RENA.PA) was “not equal” and needed to be reviewed, Kyodo News reported, citing an unnamed source.

At a town hall meeting broadcast to Nissan employees around the world on Monday morning, Saikawa apologized for the news last week that board member Carlos Ghosn had been arrested for alleged financial misconduct, a Nissan source told Reuters.

The board of directors unanimously voted to oust Ghosn as chairman at a meeting last Thursday.