Nissan ex-chairman Ghosn expected to be indicted on Monday: Nikkei

FILE PHOTO - Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, attends the Tomorrow In Motion event on the eve of press day at the Paris Auto Show, in Paris, France, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo prosecutors are expected to indict Nissan Motor’s (7201.T) ex-chairman Carlos Ghosn, former representative director Greg Kelly and the automaker itself on Monday, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

The Nikkei, citing unidentified sources, said Nissan and the two former executives would likely be indicted over misstatements in five annual reports through the fiscal year that ended in March 2015.

Ghosn and Kelly are also likely to be arrested on new claims of underreporting an additional three years’ worth of salaries.

Reuters was unable to immediately reach Nissan representatives for comment.