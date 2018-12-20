Nissan says CEO had one-on-one meeting with Renault's acting boss

Nissan President and Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa attends a news conference at its global headquarters building in Yokohama, Japan, December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) on Thursday said CEO Hiroto Saikawa had held a one-on-one meeting with the acting boss of its automaking partner Renault SA (RENA.PA) during talks between the alliance in Amsterdam this week.

Nissan said in a statement that Saikawa characterised the talks with Renault Deputy CEO Thierry Bollore as “positive” and “productive”.

The Japanese automaker remained ready to directly share the results of its in-house investigation into alleged financial misconduct by ousted chairman Carlos Ghosn with its French partner, it added.

The two bosses met as the automakers grapple over the future of their alliance in the wake of the arrest of Ghosn, the architect of the partnership, in Japan over allegations that he understated his compensation.