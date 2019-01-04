Nissan's Ghosn set to appear in Tokyo court on Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, attends a press conference on the second press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Ousted Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) Chairman Carlos Ghosn is set to appear in a Tokyo court on Tuesday after he requested an open hearing to hear the reason for his detention.

It would be Ghosn’s first public appearance since he was arrested on Nov. 19 on allegations of financial misconduct. He has been detained since then and has also been re-arrested over further allegations.

The hearing will take place at 10:30 local time (0130 GMT) on Jan. 8, the court said on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Tokyo District Court approved an extension to Ghosn’s detention until Jan. 11. Ghosn has denied the allegations, local media has said.

Former Nissan executive Greg Kelly, who has been charged with conspiring to under-report Ghosn’s income, has been released on bail after the court ruled against extending his detention while he awaits trial.

Ghosn’s arrest has rocked the auto industry and strained Nissan’s ties with French automaking partner Renault SA (RENA.PA), where he still remains chairman and chief executive.